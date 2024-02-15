Mankulam issue: Kerala Minister gives clean chit to police

TNIE had reported on February 1 citing how the Mankulam incident had brought a huge embarrassment to the LDF government which also saw the KFSA approaching the Kerala High Court seeking a directive on the issue.

The UDF legislators who raised questions in the Assembly included C R Mahesh, K Babu, K K Rema and Roji M John. Saseendran replied to them that representatives of KFSA had given a memorandum to the chief secretary on January 5, a day after the forest officials faced an attack.

The KFSA has since modified its complaint and has given a fresh representation to the forest minister, Saseendran told the assembly.

“The incident happened on January 4 when the forest officials went to Mankulam in connection with an investigation into the alleged encroachment of forest land by the Mankulam block panchayat which saw the police intervening in the issue and giving protection to the forest officials.

Issues like these are prevalent wherever there are instances of man - animal conflict and forest land encroachment.

The forest officials competently address these issues and also show restraint while dealing with such situations. The help of the police is also sought when required and they provide help and security”, said Saseendran.

He informed that he had held discussions with the forest officials and local leaders and recommendations were provided to solve the issue.