Mission Belur Makhna postponed as wild elephant moves deep into forest

MANANTHAVADY : The fourth day’s mission to capture Belur Makhna failed as the wild elephant moved deep into the forests. On Wednesday, the forest officials received the radio collar signal of the jumbo, which had moved to the Nagarahole tiger reserve region around midnight on Tuesday, and returned to the Kerala-Karnataka border by morning.

The team led by North Wayanad DFO Martin Lowel, South Wayanad DFO A Shajna, Wayanad Wildlife Warden P Dinesh, Flying Squad DFO Kozhikode Imthias A P and Social Forestry ACF Harilal moved to the place where the signal was received.

During the search, the tusker was spotted twice and the veterinary experts were ready to fire the tranquilliser shots. The first attempt was unsuccessful as the elephant quickly hid in the forest.