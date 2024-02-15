Realty market takes a hit as high transaction costs play spoilsport in Kerala

KOCHI : Reflecting a sluggishness in the real estate market, Kerala’s revenue from land transactions show a declining trend despite a steep hike in stamp duty and registration charges from April 1, 2023.

A closer look at the budget documents reveal that the state government’s revenue from stamp and registration charges is expected to decline to Rs 6,111.79 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal, down by Rs 104.92 crore (around 1.7%) from Rs 6,216.71 crore in 2022-23.

In his 2022-23 budget, finance minister K N Balagopal had proposed a 25% increase in the property tax rate, effective from April 1, 2023. The increase was in a phased manner, with a 5% hike in each of five successive years. The stamp duty was hiked from 5% to 7%, in addition to 2% registration charges.