Reckless acts of a few bringing shame to theyyam: Experts

KOZHIKODE : Theyyam artists and researchers have raised concerns over the internationally-acclaimed ritual art form of Kerala facing ignominy because of the reckless acts of a negligible minority of performers. They believe heated social media debates ignited by a few recent incidents involving theyyam performers have portrayed the ritual in bad light.
Two incidents that happened a few weeks ago in north Malabar became a point of discussion among theyyam enthusiasts. A group of people attacked ‘Kaitha Chamundi’ at a Kavu near Iritty after a boy chased by the theyyam fell to the ground and got injured. The irate mob tried to manhandle the theyyam performer, who was escorted to safety by others.
But the temple committee members and the theyyam artist dismissed suggestions of manhandling by the mob. They told a press conference that only a small tussle happened in the initial stages of the performance and the rituals continued without any hindrance.
The other incident happened at a kavu in Thalassery where two theyyams argued with each other. One theyyam was seen moving menacingly towards the other. The visuals of these two incidents were widely circulated on social media and some opined that “Theyyams should behave properly or else the public will handle them properly”.
“It is true that some theyyam artists behave immaturely. Unfortunately, the tendency to perform for mobile phone cameras is increasing. Some perform knowing that their acts will appear on social media in the form of reels,” said V Lissy Mathew, who has authored books on theyyam.
She said there is pressure on theyyam performers to do what attracts people.
“For example, persons who have mastered martial arts will be preferred for the Kathivannur Veeran Theyyam,” she said.
Lissy pointed out that people now go to kavus to get a good photograph and the performers are compelled to do things that are adventurous. “The all-pervading social media makes these performances viral,” she said.
Y V Kannan, a theyyam performer and researcher, said social media is celebrating incidents that have sensational value.
“Theyyam artist Narayana Peruvannan has been awarded the Padma Shri this year, but people are discussing some unfortunate and isolated incidents,” he said.
Kannan also attested the view that there is a tendency to play to the gallery.
“The Thottam of some theyyams last for hours, but the practice now is to cut the Thottam short to find time for other programmes,” he said.
Prabhakaran Kovoor, one of the admins of the WhatsApp group ‘Theyyam/Thira Calendar’ that has more than 3,000 members, agreed that isolated cases are being highlighted on social media.
“Only a minuscule minority is going for these kinds of misadventures,” he said.
In bad light for limelight?
