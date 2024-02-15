Reckless acts of a few bringing shame to theyyam: Experts

But the temple committee members and the theyyam artist dismissed suggestions of manhandling by the mob. They told a press conference that only a small tussle happened in the initial stages of the performance and the rituals continued without any hindrance.

The other incident happened at a kavu in Thalassery where two theyyams argued with each other. One theyyam was seen moving menacingly towards the other. The visuals of these two incidents were widely circulated on social media and some opined that “Theyyams should behave properly or else the public will handle them properly”.

“It is true that some theyyam artists behave immaturely. Unfortunately, the tendency to perform for mobile phone cameras is increasing. Some perform knowing that their acts will appear on social media in the form of reels,” said V Lissy Mathew, who has authored books on theyyam.