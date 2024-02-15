Religious ritual in Kerala govt-aided school sparks protests

KOZHIKODE : A government-aided management school in Kozhikode held a religious ritual on its premises triggering protests that ended in a scuffle between local residents and the organisers.

The manager of the Nadumannur LP School near Kuttiadi organised a ganapathy homam on Tuesday evening.

The incident came to light after local residents, noticing vehicles inside the school compound during the night, entered the building.

The headmistress of the school denied any knowledge of the incident, and alleged that the school manager misled her to take the keys of her office. General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Wednesday sought a report from the department director on the incident.