Religious ritual in Kerala govt-aided school sparks protests

KOZHIKODE : A government-aided management school in Kozhikode held a religious ritual on its premises triggering protests that ended in a scuffle between local residents and the organisers.
The manager of the Nadumannur LP School near Kuttiadi organised a ganapathy homam on Tuesday evening.
The incident came to light after local residents, noticing vehicles inside the school compound during the night, entered the building.
The headmistress of the school denied any knowledge of the incident, and alleged that the school manager misled her to take the keys of her office. General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Wednesday sought a report from the department director on the incident.
The incident occurred around 7.30pm in Kayakkody panchayat. School manager Aruna and her son took the initiative in holding the ritual. Once the news spread, villagers, including CPM workers, gathered and protested against the “illegal” conduct of a religious ceremony in an aided school. When they contacted headmistress Sajitha T K, she denied any knowledge of the incident.
“The manager asked for the key to my office room to take some stuff related to the construction of the new building and I gave it. When I called the manager and her son Rudhish to stop the pooja after the local residents started protests, they said it’s almost done. They said no pooja was held during the Nava Rathri and this was part of the penance,” the headmistress said.
In a report submitted to the deputy director of education, Kozhikode, the Kunnummal assistant educational officer said the religious ritual was held at the school in violation of the rules.
After the protests broke out, police arrived on the scene and took the organisers into custody. They were released later. The CPM alleged that the school manager’s family has BJP connections and the ritual was conducted under the leadership of saffron party workers. Workers of DYFI and SFI took out protest marches to the school demanding action against the management. Meanwhile, BJP leader MT Ramesh refuted the allegations against the party and alleged that the CPM was deliberately creating an issue.
