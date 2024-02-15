Rs 1.07 lakh crore loss since 2017 due to cut in borrowing limit: Kerala govt tells SC

KOCHI : The Kerala government’s case, filed in the Supreme Court, highlights that the limits imposed by the Union Government on the state’s borrowing powers have plunged the state’s approved budget into a severe crisis by withholding resources amounting to Rs 1.07 lakh crore since 2017. The state took its case to the apex court in December, contending that the actions of the Union Government were encroaching upon the state’s capacity to meet its fiscal obligations.

In the suit, Kerala asserts its exclusive authority to regulate its finances by preparing and managing its budget and borrowings. Kerala argued before the apex court that the Union Government lacks the constitutional right or authority to issue directives to the state government under Article 293 of the Constitution that could undermine the federal structure by encroaching upon the state’s exclusive financial domains.