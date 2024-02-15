Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram corporation budget gives infra devpt major push

Passes a Rs 1,702 crore budget for the financial year 2024-25, with a projected surplus of Rs 150.19 crore
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram corporation on Wednesday passed a Rs 1,702 crore budget for the financial year 2024-25, with a projected surplus of Rs 150.19 crore. The budget has given major thrust to infrastructure development, elderly welfare, women empowerment, waste management, and more.

Deputy mayor P K Raju presented the budget with a plan outlay that was nearly Rs 200 crore more than last year’s budget.

The budget has proposed the drawing up of an elderly policy and has earmarked Rs 12.15 crore for various projects aiming to make the capital an elder-friendly city in the next five years.

The budget has announced Rs 2 lakh financial assistance for the elderly for setting up elderly-friendly rooms at homes. The budget earmarks Rs 50.85 crore for various waste management initiatives and Rs 62.27 crore for the education sector.

The budget also emphasises the ‘Low Carbon Ananthapuri’ initiative launched last year aiming at making the city carbon neutral. The deputy mayor said that Thiruvananthapuram will be transformed into a green city by scaling up electricity from green energy sources.

Solar City is one of the other initiatives that has been given major emphasis. Raju said that solar panels have been installed at 260 of the 660 public buildings in the capital and this year, the civic body will make efforts to introduce solar roofings in private buildings with financial aid from the state government.

He said that 20% of the buildings in the capital already have solar panels fitted atop them and a survey will be launched jointly with ANERT to identify more buildings for setting up the panels. The budget has set aside Rs 42.50 crore in the energy sector.

Besides this, the budget has allocated Rs 30 crore for poverty alleviation. The budget has also announced more nightlife spots in the city. It has also promised to take steps to make the capital a heritage city by protecting heritage structures and buildings.

To promote sports, the corporation has decided to constitute a corporation-level sports council and provide training for students. The budget has set aside Rs 38 crore for sports, youth welfare, tourism, art and culture.

MAJOR PROPOSALS

Rs 12.5 crore for elderly welfare

  •  Elderly policy to be drawn up

  •  Yoga training for the elderly

  •  Hospitals, and parks to be made elder-friendly

  •  Elder-clubs

Rs 50.85 crore for waste management

  •  10% tax exemption for households with source-level waste management

  •  Compressed biogas plant, a centralised plant for waste management

  •  90% discount for 500 domestic biogas plant

  •  Rendering plant near airport

  •  100% sewerage coverage by 2030

  •  100% water supply coverage by 2027

Rs 51 crore for welfare of women, children and the disabled

  •  Financial assistance for house construction for 2,000 families headed by women

  •  She lodges at three locations

  •  Resting rooms and breastfeeding centres for women at 5 locations

  •  Women-friendly bus stops at 40 locations

  •  Workspaces for women at 50 locations

Rs 62.27 crore for education sector

  •  275 smart classrooms

  •  Renovation of school toilets

  •  Playground renovation at schools

  •  Distribution of sports kits for students

  •  Breakfast for students studying at government schools

  •  Open air auditoriums and libraries at schools

Rs 61.66 crore for health sector

  •  Medicines for all primary health centres

  •  Mobile palliative care units

  •  Financial aid for cancer patients

  •  Fertility clinic at Fort taluk hospital

  •  Panchakarma treatment at Ayurveda hospitals at Nemom and Vattiyoorkavu

  •  Free medicines distribution for cancer, kidney, and hemophilia patients

  •  Free yoga training via homeopathy and ayurveda hospitals

Rs 9 crore for disaster management

  •  Flood mitigation plan for the capital

  •  Fire auditing at all highrise buildings

Rs 30 crore for fisheries sector

  •  Insulated ice box for safe storage of fish

  •  Subsidy for buying boats

  •  Financial assistance for autorickshaw with attached ice box

  •  Laptop for children from fisherman families

  •  Free water connection for 90 percent of households in coastal areas

  •  Panchakarma therapy unit for fisherman

Rs 31 crore for agriculture

  •  To cultivate 35 widely used vegetables

  •  Warehouse at Chalai to store vegetables cultivated by local farmers

  •  Measures to attract more youngsters to farming

  • Rs 327 crore for basic infra development

  • Rs 37 crore for slum development

  • Rs 218 crore for housing for the deserving beneficiaries

