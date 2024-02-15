Thiruvananthapuram corporation budget gives infra devpt major push

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram corporation on Wednesday passed a Rs 1,702 crore budget for the financial year 2024-25, with a projected surplus of Rs 150.19 crore. The budget has given major thrust to infrastructure development, elderly welfare, women empowerment, waste management, and more.

Deputy mayor P K Raju presented the budget with a plan outlay that was nearly Rs 200 crore more than last year’s budget.

The budget has proposed the drawing up of an elderly policy and has earmarked Rs 12.15 crore for various projects aiming to make the capital an elder-friendly city in the next five years.

The budget has announced Rs 2 lakh financial assistance for the elderly for setting up elderly-friendly rooms at homes. The budget earmarks Rs 50.85 crore for various waste management initiatives and Rs 62.27 crore for the education sector.