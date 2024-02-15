Veterans of Indian peace keeping force come together after 33 years in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE : Veterans who served in the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka in 1989-90 came together after 33 years at Kozhikode West Hill 122 Infantry Battalion Territorial Army Madras, ‘Malabar Terriers’ headquarters. ‘Op Pawan Warriors Meet 2024’ turned out to be an extraordinary platform that evoked intense memories of the legendary warriors.
The then Commanding Officer - later promoted Brigadier PV Sahadeva AVSM, VIC,VSM who led the battalion in a masterly manner in the insurgency-affected areas of Sri Lanka and returned unhurt was the chief planner of the meet-up.
On the occasion of the reunion of the warriors, he conducted ‘Op Pawan Corner’ intended to impart to the new generation the details of the unit’s previous foreign service mission.
Major General David Ivar Devavaram SM, VSM, who led a Madras Regiment battalion during the battles in Sri Lanka and later became Colonel of the Regiment, was the chief guest at the event.
As a symbol of respect for the Sri Lankan peacekeeping mission, he unveiled the “Honour Stone” installed near the unit entrance. Colonel Naveen Banjit, son of the Major General and the current commanding officer who supervises all the activities, Second in-Command Lt Col S Viswanathan and others were present. This is the first time that such an exhibition gallery and plaque will be established in Kerala to commemorate the peacekeeping mission in Sri Lanka.
The programme started with a pooja held at Unit Mandir on February 14. Wreaths were laid at the War Memorial, which commemorates the fallen brave soldiers. Major General David Ivor Devavaram inaugurated the face-to-face programme with the warriors by lighting the lamp. Battalion Commanding Officer Colonel Naveen Banjit extended a welcome.