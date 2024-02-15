Veterans of Indian peace keeping force come together after 33 years in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE : Veterans who served in the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka in 1989-90 came together after 33 years at Kozhikode West Hill 122 Infantry Battalion Territorial Army Madras, ‘Malabar Terriers’ headquarters. ‘Op Pawan Warriors Meet 2024’ turned out to be an extraordinary platform that evoked intense memories of the legendary warriors.

The then Commanding Officer - later promoted Brigadier PV Sahadeva AVSM, VIC,VSM who led the battalion in a masterly manner in the insurgency-affected areas of Sri Lanka and returned unhurt was the chief planner of the meet-up.

On the occasion of the reunion of the warriors, he conducted ‘Op Pawan Corner’ intended to impart to the new generation the details of the unit’s previous foreign service mission.

Major General David Ivar Devavaram SM, VSM, who led a Madras Regiment battalion during the battles in Sri Lanka and later became Colonel of the Regiment, was the chief guest at the event.