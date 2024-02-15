Wild animal attacks: Kerala Congress leader Jose Mani writes to PM Modi

KOTTAYAM : In the light of the increasing incidents of wild animal attacks on forest fringes in the state, Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani in a letter urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allay the concerns of the people.
In his letter, Jose requested the Prime Minister to send a high-level team, led by the Union Minister for Environment and Forest, to visit the forest border areas of Kerala, particularly Wayanad, where wildlife attacks have become a distressing norm. He emphasised the gravity of the situation and urged the team to come to Kerala immediately.
Jose highlighted a tragic incident where a wild elephant broke a house’s compound wall and claimed the life of an individual.
This incident, along with numerous other wild animal attacks, has left the people living in the border areas of the state in constant fear. Furthermore, Jose drew attention to the dire consequences faced by farmers in these regions. “Agricultural activities have come to a halt, leaving farmers in a state of starvation as they are unable to earn a living from farming.