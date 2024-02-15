Wild animal attacks: Kerala Congress leader Jose Mani writes to PM Modi

KOTTAYAM : In the light of the increasing incidents of wild animal attacks on forest fringes in the state, Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani in a letter urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allay the concerns of the people.

In his letter, Jose requested the Prime Minister to send a high-level team, led by the Union Minister for Environment and Forest, to visit the forest border areas of Kerala, particularly Wayanad, where wildlife attacks have become a distressing norm. He emphasised the gravity of the situation and urged the team to come to Kerala immediately.