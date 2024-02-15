Will contest from Kannur if party insists, Kerala Congress leader Sudhakaran

KANNUR : Congress state president K Sudhakaran has that he would contest from the Kannur Lok Sabha seat if the Congress leadership asks him to do so.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Sudhakaran said that he had informed the leadership about his desire to hold only one post at a time.
"It was my personal opinion and I have informed the same to the leadership. It would be too difficult for me to do justice to the two positions, that of KPCC president and MP, at the same time," he said.
"In Kannur, Congress has nothing to worry about. As of now, there is no challenge to the Congress here. How can a disciplined party worker like me disobey if the leadership asks me to contest from Kannur? he asked.
Sudhakaran also unleashed a barrage of allegations against the forest department and the officials for their indifference towards the sufferings of the people regarding wild animal attacks.
"The officials had got information regarding the presence of an elephant in the region two days ago itself. But, they did not do anything to track the elephant or try to push it back to the forest," he said.
"The government and the forest officials do not care about the lives of the people. It was a serious lack of preparation on the part of the department and officials," he said.