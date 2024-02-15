Will contest from Kannur if party insists, Kerala Congress leader Sudhakaran

KANNUR : Congress state president K Sudhakaran has that he would contest from the Kannur Lok Sabha seat if the Congress leadership asks him to do so.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Sudhakaran said that he had informed the leadership about his desire to hold only one post at a time.

"It was my personal opinion and I have informed the same to the leadership. It would be too difficult for me to do justice to the two positions, that of KPCC president and MP, at the same time," he said.