Kerala assembly adjourned sine die amid protest

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 10th session of the 15th assembly adjourned sine die on Thursday after the opposition disrupted the proceedings on the final day. Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan alleged

that Civil Supplies Minister GR Anil violated the rules and procedures of the assembly which state that no declaration could be pronounced outside the assembly when it is in session.

Satheesan alleged that the minister revealed the cabinet decision to hike the prices of essential goods to the media. However, Anil while dismissing the charge, told the assembly that he had not revealed the decision and only replied to the questions raised by reporters. Though Satheesan tried to counter the claims of the minister, Speaker AN Shamseer did not allow the former to continue his speech.

The Opposition then entered the well of the house with slogans against the chief minister and the government. They also put a banner ‘PV Company had looted Kerala’ in front of the speaker’s chair.

The ruling members also raised slogans against the opposition. The speaker then completed the business of the day and declared the assembly adjourned sine die.

Earlier at the time of the adjournment motion, the Opposition staged a walkout in protest against the decision of the speaker to deny permission to present the adjournment motion.