Kerala court rejects graft complaint against CM over sand mining from Alappuzha coast

KOTTAYAM: A Kerala court has rejected a complaint alleging corruption by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and various officials back in 2019 in connection with a government order permitting removal of sand from the Thottappally coastal area in Alappuzha district.

Enquiry Commissioner and Special Judge, Kottayam, M Manoj dismissed the complaint saying that prima facie none of the offences, under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the IPC, as alleged against the CM and others in the complaint were disclosed.

"The averments in the complaint do not disclose any offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 or under any other law.

"The complicity of the respondents in any of the alleged offences are not prima facie made out and disclosed as per the averments in the complaint," the judge said in his order dated February 7.

The complaint was moved by the President of the Karimanal Khanana Virudha Ekopana Samithi alleging that atomic mineral sand extracted from Thottappally coastal area in the name of Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd (KMML) was illegally supplied to the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL).

The complaint, seeking a vigilance enquiry or probe, also claimed that due to the alleged illegal mineral sand mining, the state suffered a loss of over Rs 2,841 crore.

The complainant had further alleged that the government order (GO) permitting KMML to mine the sand was issued on instructions that came from the Chief Minister's Office.