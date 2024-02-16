Kerala excise to hold special anti-narcotic drives

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The excise department has decided to conduct four mandatory anti-narcotic programmes in each district in a bid to curb the influx of contraband to the state. The decision was taken in a monthly conference convened by Excise Commissioner Mahipal Yadav last month.

During the meeting, it was decided to regularly conduct four special drives in each district. The joint commissioners, who are in charge of the zones, were directed to conduct one special drive in each district.

There are three excise zones in the state and 14 excise divisions come under them. Each zone is headed by a joint commissioner. The excise divisions, which are coterminous with the revenue districts, are headed by deputy commissioners and each of them has been given a target of three special drives to be held in areas under their jurisdiction. Sources said the special drive could be anything ranging from combing operations to border sealing.

“The directive is to conduct special programmes to tackle the increased inflow of drugs and intoxicants to the state. The officers will have the liberty to conduct programmes that they find suitable. It could be combing operations to nab history-sheeters, vehicle checking, and checking of train passengers with the assistance of the police and the Railway Protection Force. They can also seal the inter-state borders and conduct checking of vehicles and passengers,” said the source.

The excise, meanwhile, is working out a plan to conduct a month-long drive ahead of the Lok Sabha polls to prevent smuggling of intoxicants to the state. The exercise will be launched once the notification of the Lok Sabha poll is issued.