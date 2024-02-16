Kerala University Senate meeting ends in disarray over vice-chancellor search nominee

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid dramatic scenes, the Senate meeting of the University of Kerala on Friday failed to reach a consensus on selecting a nominee for the search committee to choose a new Vice Chancellor for the varsity.

The Senate meeting was convened on the directions of Vice Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is the varsity's Chancellor, asked the university to give its nominee to the VC search panel.

Eleven of the 17 senate members nominated by the Chancellor had entered the hall at 8.30 am for the meeting that was scheduled at 11 am. This was to thwart any attempt by the CPM's student wing SFI to prevent them from attending the meeting.

However, in a surprise move, Higher Education Minister R Bindu attended the meeting and chaired it in her capacity as Pro-Chancellor.