Mujahid Conference urges supreme court to intervene in Gyanvapi issue

KOZHIKODE: The 10th Mujahid Conference that began at Karipur on Thursday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in the UAE, where he said the world needs governments that accommodate all sections of people.

The conference felt the country will be saved from its current insecurity if the prime minister implements the content of his speech delivered at the World Governments’ Summit.

“Minorities including Muslims are denied the equal justice and opportunity envisaged in the Constitution. This situation should be solved in the light of the prime minister’s statement,” the Mujahid Conference noted.

It also demanded that the government should create a congenial situation for peaceful living for all citizens. It noted that injustice and inequality will lead to anarchy in the country. “It is a matter of concern that mosques and churches are being destroyed and encroached in the country. The court orders that pay scant regard to the law that stipulated status quo for places of worship are posing dangers to democracy,” the conference said.

It wanted the supreme court to intervene in the court order that allowed pooja at the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.

Abed Alrazeq Abu Jazer, the media and politics counsellor at the Palestine Embassy, inaugurated the conference. He said the support extended by the people of India to the Palestine struggle is inspiring. He recalled the support given by Mahatma Gandhi during the Indian independence struggle.

Organising committee working chairman K L P Yusuf presided over. K N M Markazudawa president E K Ahamed Kutty, general secretary C P Umar Sullami, MPs Elamaram Kareem and Benoy Viswom, IUML state general secretary P M A Salam, Swami Athmadas Yami, Fr Sajeev Varghese, Padma Shri Cheruvayal Raman and I P Abdusalam were among those who attended.

Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulama president A Abdul Hameed Madani inaugurated the Global Islahi Meet organised as part of the conference.