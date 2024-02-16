One more person dies in wild elephant attack in Wayanad, second death in one week

MANANTHAVADY: Another distressing incident unfolded in Wayanad as a wild elephant attacked and fatally injured Paul, a 50-year-old employee at the Kuruva Island Eco Tourism Centre. This marks the second such incident within a week, highlighting the growing concern over human-wildlife encounters in the area.

Paul, 50, son of Paulose Vellachalil, was attacked by the elephant near Cherimala junction at 9.30am on Friday while Paul was at work at the Kuruva Island Eco Tourism Centre in Pulpally grama panchayat.

"Paul has been working in the Kuruva Island Vanam Samrakshana Samithi for the last 12 years as a watcher at the eco tourism centre. The eco tourism centre was shut down for the last one week after the death of Ajeesh Joseph, a Padamala resident, by the radio-collared elephant (Belur Makhna) from Karnataka. The forest watchers including the deceased Paul were assigned to alert the people who come to visit the eco tourism centre and ensure their safety. A wild elephant rushed towards him and kicked him while he was on duty on Friday morning," said a forest watcher.

Initially taken to the Wayanad Government Medical College Hospital in Mananthavady, Paul was later transferred to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital by road within 1.57 hours. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries upon reaching the hospital.

Paul, a resident the resident of Pakkam, ward Kuruva of Pulpally grama panchayat, is survived by his ailing wife, 16-year-old daughter and his younger sister with mental health challenges. "Paul was the sole earner of his family. His unmarried younger sister stays in an orphanage. His wife has stopped working under the rural employment scheme due to her health issues like wheezing. The couple has one daughter who is studying in Class 10. Apart from a salary of around Rs 15,000 from the eco-tourism centre, the family had a small income from paddy cultivation, which sometimes face crop damage due to wild animal attacks," said Shyamala Revi, Kuruva ward member.

Paul is the third victim who died in the wild elephant attacks in the last 17 days in Wayanad district. Last Saturday, a farmer Ajeesh Joseph, 47 was killed in the attack of the radio-collared elephant from Karnataka Belur Makhna. The government has given Ajeesh's family Rs 10 lakh as an emergency relief fund, but their demand for the remaining Rs 40 lakh as compensation is still pending.

The local residents staged a protest near the house of Paul on Friday afternoon. The UDF and LDF leadership announced a hartal on Saturday in Wayanad.