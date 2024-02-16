PM Modi to inaugurate valedictory function of Kerala Padayatra on Feb 27

KOCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the valedictory function of the Kerala Padayatra organised by the NDA in Thiruvananthapuram on February 27, said BJP state president K Surendran in Angamaly on Thursday.

The prime minister will arrive in the state capital to attend an event at the ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) on February 27. The success of two roadshows led by Modi in Thrissur and Ernakulam has prompted the BJP state unit to organise a similar roadshow in Thiruvananthapuram to mark the conclusion of the Kerala Padayatra.

Though the BJP was expecting Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the inauguration of the party’s state committee office in Thiruvananthapuram, the programme, which was scheduled on February 12, was postponed as his visit was cancelled.