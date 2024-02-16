SP Vaibhav Saxena dons stethoscope again at medical camp

KOCHI: Having hung up his boots as a doctor to serve the public as a cop, Ernakulam Rural police chief Vaibhav Saxena donned the stethoscope once again on Thursday as he inaugurated a medical camp for police officers.

During the camp, which was attended by a large number of personnel of the Ernakulam Rural police and their family, Vaibhav examined a few officers and urged them to give accord importance to their health. The Kerala Police Officers’ Association and Apollo Hospital jointly organised the camp at YMCA hall in Aluva.

A native of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, Vaibhav completed his MBBS from Government Medical College in Jhansi and worked in health centres in UP until 2013 before he began preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).