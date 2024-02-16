Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat budget gives thrust to welfare schemes & health sector

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM The Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat on Thursday presented the budget for the 2024-25 financial year with a total plan outlay of Rs 837.04 crore with a projected surplus of Rs 3.8 crore.

The budget gives major thrust to welfare schemes, including breakfast for students in LP, UP schools in the district, and the development of animal husbandry, agriculture and health sectors.

District panchayat vice-president A Shylaja Bheegam, who presented the budget, said that the care home under the local body at Venjaramoodu will be upgraded this year. “The panchayat is planning to add 25 more beds at the care home which takes care of abandoned and cured patients who were mentally ill,” she said.

Early intervention centres at hospitals to detect autism before birth, ayurveda care for palliative patients, mobile veterinary units, etc, are some of the major highlights in the budget. District panchayat president D Suresh Kumar said that Ayur Santhwanam is one of the new initiatives being implemented this year.

“There are elderly and palliative patients who are bedridden and by launching Ayur Santhwanam, we will be giving them ayurveda treatment at home. The beneficiaries will be identified via community and primary health centres. A mobile team comprising a doctor, nurse and other health staff will visit them and give ayurveda care,” said Suresh Kumar.