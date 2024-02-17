Appear before ED at least once, HC tells former finance minister TM Thomas Isaac

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday suggested former finance minister T M Thomas Isaac and Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) Chief Executive Officer KM Abraham may appear before the Enforcement Directorate at least once as per the fresh summons issued in connection with the probe into the issuing of Masala bonds. When the petitions filed by KIIFB and Isaac challenging the summons came up for hearing, the court suggested that they cooperate with the summons once and if they were willing to cooperate, the questioning would be done under the complete control and gaze of the court.

There would not be any arrest or intimidation by the ED officials. It would be only to gather facts by the ED. Besides, the questioning could be videographed. The court orally observed that the ED was conducting only a preliminary investigation. No crime has been registered yet and nobody has been made accused. The court added that any citizen getting a summons was expected to respond to it.