Choorakkad explosion: Residents slam cops for failing to prevent firecracker dispaly held without nod

KOCHI: After the tragic explosion at Choorakkad in Tripunithura that claimed the lives of two people and injured several others, the residents have rapped the police over their shortcomings that led to the tragedy. The police had registered a case against the Thekkumpuram Karayogam for allegedly organising fireworks at Puthiyakavu Temple last Sunday without getting proper permission.

The residents alleged that the police failed to take any preventive measures ahead of the Puthiyakavu fireworks display, which was held just a day before the tragic explosion. “The Puthiyakavu fireworks display is a well-known event; even people from distant areas come to witness it. If the authorities had been aware of its conduct without proper licence, why did they not prevent it or intervene? It was only after the blasts that the police registered a case for the fireworks display,” said a resident on request of anonymity.

After the blast, a separate case was registered by the Hill Palace police against the organisers of the fireworks display, leading to the arrest of nine persons, including the president, secretary, and treasurer of Thekkumpuram Karayogam, on Thursday. Some of these individuals were also arraigned as accused in the Choorakkad explosion case. Residents of Choorakkad have also aired the view that, had the authorities taken action, the tragedy could have been prevented. Many houses were damaged, forcing many residents to stay in temporary accommodations provided by the authorities.

However, Fort Kochi sub-collector K Meera, who heads the magisterial inquiry ordered by the government, said that they will also look into the matter.