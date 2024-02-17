Cusat inks MoU with US to set up ‘American Corner’

KOCHI: In a mission to empower the next generation of Indian and American changemakers through science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Friday with the US Consulate General Chennai to establish an American Corner at Cusat. On the sidelines of a visit by the US Education Trade Delegation of 18 US universities to Cusat, US Consul General Christopher W Hodges and Cusat Registrar Prof Dr V Meera signed the MoU in the presence of Vice-Chancellor Dr P G Sankaran.

The new American Corner at Cusat will join a network of more than 600 American Spaces, a flexible partnership model run by the US around the globe. American Corners are independently operated and run by host institution partners but receive funding, training, and support from the US government to run programmes in six key areas.

The American Corner will offer academic and research resources via its e-Library USA platform, English language skills and professional development programmes, media literacy workshops, exchange opportunities with US Institutions and advising services for study in the US. The American Corner partnership will also serve as a basis to create more opportunities for students.