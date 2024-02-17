Heat warning in mid-February, yellow alert for four districts of Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : It is still February, but with temperatures spiking to unprecedented levels in the lead-up to summer, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has already issued its first heat warning for the year.

The KSDMA has sounded a yellow alert for four districts -- Kannur, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Kozhikode — for Saturday as the temperature is likely to rise three to four degrees above normal. Kannur is likely to experience a maximum temperature of around 38 degrees Celsius while Kottayam could hit 37 degrees Celsius. The corresponding prediction for Alappuzha and Kozhikode is 36 degrees Celsius.

According to a KSDMA official, the temperature in almost every district is on the rise as detected by automatic weather stations. “Winter is not over yet, and in some districts, the temperature is dropping in the morning and spiking during the day. The India Meteorology Department (IMD) is not using the temperature data from automatic weather stations, which is way higher and heat warnings should be issued for all districts,” the official said.

The KSDMA has issued an advisory for the general public to avoid direct sunlight between 11am and 3pm.

KSDMA proposes heat clinics

Given the rise in mercury even before the onset of summer, the KSDMA has proposed the setting up of heat clinics across the state. An official with KSDMA told TNIE that facilities easily accessible during emergencies need to be set up.

“On a pilot basis, we have proposed the government start heat clinics during Attukal Pongala, which is slated to be held on February 25. The health department will have to come up with a plan for this. We need to have a system in place to respond to such emergencies. Heat clinics can be set up temporarily at vulnerable points,” the official said. According to KSDMA authorities, rainfall was below normal during the monsoon season and the summer is likely to be harsh this year. “We have a heat action plan and have intimated the government as interdepartmental consensus is required for its implementation,” the official added.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU EXPERIENCE DISCOMFORT

Move indoors or to a cooler area

Loosen clothing

Sip water

Seek medical help if situation doesn’t improve

HOW TO BEAT THE HEAT