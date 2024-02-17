Homoeopathy Foundation seeks role for the Indian version of system in WHO

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Homoeopathy Vijnana Sammelan 2023-24, slated to take place in Thiruvananthapuram, is likely to set the ground for Indian homoeopathy’s entry into the World Health Organization (WHO). Scheduled for February 18 at the CSIR-NIIST campus, this one-day event, attended by distinguished doctors and policymakers, holds importance in establishing an ecosystem conducive to the international advancement of Indian Homoeopathy.

It is the first national conference organised by the Global Homeopathy Foundation (GHF), a non-governmental organisation playing the advocacy role for Indian Homoeopathy, after holding talks with the representatives of the European Committee for Homeopathy (ECH), during the International Ayush Conference in Dubai in mid-January-a pivotal collaboration for the cause. Similar advocacy efforts facilitated ayurveda’s inclusion in WHO in 2017.

“We are endeavouring to establish a platform for homeopathy under India’s leadership. Talks with international homeopathy organisations are already underway, with further discussions planned with the ECH in the coming months,” said Dr Sreevals Gopinath Menon, managing trustee of GHF.

According to him, the conferences in Thiruvananthapuram will create an ecosystem which will help in convincing the Government of India to sponsor Indian Homeopathy in WHO.

Organisers view the event as a precursor to the forthcoming World Homeopathy Summit (WHS) scheduled to take place with the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, King Charles III, etc in Delhi.

In the process of bringing greater acceptance of homeopathy globally, GHF has organised numerous events in homeopathy which include a series of national and international conferences including two of the world’s largest-ever in integrative oncology and recent scientific research, by bringing 26 world-renowned scientists and researchers on one platform, said Dr Sreevals Gopinath Menon.

“The subjects touched upon by GHF are of high relevance with deep exclusivity, especially in the post-pandemic health scenario and rarely discussed in homeopathy sector worldwide. GHF looks forward to engaging with global agencies like WHO, UNESCO, UNICEF and major professional platforms like ECH, LMHI and HRI in pursuit of greater acceptance to homeopathy worldwide,” he added.

GHF is aiming to create conversations amongst healthcare authorities and regulators of various countries and bring them on the international delegate assembly platform at the 2nd World Homeopathy Summit coming up as a five-day conference-cum-expo in association with Vijnana Bharati.

Correction: TNIE report on February 16 mentioned that the Homeopathy Vijnana Sammelan 2023-24 was slated for February 28, instead of February 18.