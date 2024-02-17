Kerala CM directs conducting high-level meeting in Wayanad to address human-animal conflict

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday gave a direction to convene a high-level meeting under the aegis of ministers to discuss issues related to frequent human-animal conflicts in Wayanad district.

As per the directive, Revenue, Forest and Local Self Government Department (LSGD) ministers would jointly convene a meeting in Wayanad district on February 20.

All peoples' representatives including civic body councillors of Wayanad besides higher officials would participate in the meeting, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) here said.

The CM intervened in the matter in the wake of intense protests staged by local people seeking solutions to address frequent attacks by stray wild animals in human settlements in the high range district.

Later in the day, Vijayan convened a high-level meeting in the state capital to take stock of the situation prevailing in Wayanad following frequent wildlife attacks.