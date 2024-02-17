Kerala High Court lawyer alleges judge forced him to argue case despite being sick

KOCHI: A lawyer of the Kerala High Court on Friday approached the Kerala High Court Advocates Association (KCAA) alleging that Justice A Badharudeen forced him to argue a case despite seeking an adjournment citing severe back pain. In his letter, Advocate Jayakumar Namboodiri T V said that the attitude of the single judge was inhuman and discourteous. Following the incident, the advocates’ association sent a letter to the Chief Justice pointing out the misbehaviour of Justice A Badharudeen towards advocates.

Namboodiri said that as he was in severe pain, he requested the single judge for an adjournment. Counsel for the opposite party also had no objection to the same. But the judge rejected his request.

“I repeated my submission that I was not in any position even to sit or stand and I appeared before the court only to make the submission for adjournment. But my request was rejected by the judge without any hint of humanity,” stated the letter.

Later he met the doctor, did physiotherapy and came back to the court in the afternoon. “I was forced to do this despite severe medical condition only due to the inhuman, discourteous attitude and manner shown by the judge. I submitted that I was ready with the matter. To my surprise and agonising discomfort, the case was adjourned to next week. I am saddened by the lack of fraternity and mutual respect expected from the Bench in so far as when I submitted about my health condition in the fore noon, I was subjected to some off-the-cuff remarks from the Bench which saddens me,” said Namboodiri.