Kerala High Court suspects graft in Manappuram expo tender

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Friday directed the state government to summon the entire records related to the tender proceedings for conducting an all-India exhibition at the Aluva Manappuram from March 8 as part of Aluva Maha Sivaratri Maholsavam.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan also directed to find out whether there is any misconduct or malpractice on the part of any of the officers or office-bearers of the Aluva municipality, and if it is found so, appropriate steps, including criminal prosecution, should be initiated against them.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by Adhilsha, of Kollam, who quoted the highest amount (Rs 1,16,08,174) in the tender, challenging the decision of the Aluva municipality to award the tender to Fun World and Resorts India Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru which quoted only Rs 47 lakh.

The petitioner submitted that the Bengaluru-based company was the successful tenderer during last season, and he quoted Rs 63 lakh last year. This time the Bengaluru firm submitted a tender quoting Rs 47 lakh only. Though the municipality awarded the contract to the petitioner accepting his highest tender, the steering committee of the municipality decided to award the contract work to Fun World citing the reason that the petitioner has not paid the full amount even after giving an extension of time to make the payment.

“Without giving an opportunity to the petitioner for a hearing, the award was cancelled. I cannot understand the over-enthusiasm of the municipality to award the contract to the Bengaluru-based firm,” said the court. On February 6, the entire amount quoted by the petitioner was in the account of the Municipality. In such circumstances, the act of the municipality is suspicious.

“I am of the considered opinion that the municipality did not give breathing time to the petitioner and it was in a hurry to confirm the contract with the Bengaluru-based firm. Such an attitude of the municipality cannot be accepted especially considering the facts and circumstances of the case,” said the court.

The difference between the amount quoted by the petitioner and Fun World is aboutRs 69 lakh. Now the latest contract executed with Fun World is for Rs 77 lakh. At that stage also, the difference is about Rs 39 lakh.