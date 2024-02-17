Kochi corporation launches decentralised organic waste plant at Manappattiparambu

KOCHI: The Kochi corporation’s plan to reduce the transportation of organic waste to the Brahmapuram plant received a fillip on Friday with the corporation setting up its first decentralised organic waste composting plant at Manappattiparambu.

The project implemented with the help of global network ICLEI (Local Governments for Sustainability) was inaugurated by District Collector N S K Umesh in the presence of Mayor M Anilkumar. The mayor said the council is committed to implementing effective waste management projects to reduce the amount of waste reaching Brahmapuram.

The district collector highlighted the commendable achievements made by the Kochi corporation with regard to decentralised waste management projects, which have effectively addressed numerous environmental challenges.

ICLEI implemented the project under the ongoing canal rejuvenation project. The plant, operating with electrical assistance, is capable of converting organic waste from approximately 1,000 households into quality compost, thereby contributing to environmental sustainability.

Using modern organic waste composter machines, a mixture of kitchen waste such as vegetable peelings and food leftovers and agricultural waste like husk and straw, totalling 30 to 40 kilograms, can be composted within 15 minutes. Subsequently, the fertiliser can be made in 10 to 12 days. The primary feature of the plant’s operations is the absence of odour or polluted water discharge. The initial phase of testing operations commenced on December 1, 2023.