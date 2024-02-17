Lok Sabha seat-sharing will be finalised soon: VD Satheesan

MALAPPURAM : The UDF is determined to finalise seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha elections soon, especially with regard to the Indian Union Muslim League’s (IUML) demand for a third seat, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan said in Malappuram on Friday. “The IUML leaders are in Delhi in connection with the registration of their office. But the discussions related to seat-sharing with the IUML will be completed soon. We have completed the discussions with other parties. We will take an apt decision on the third seat demand by analysing the circumstances,” Satheesan told reporters on the sidelines of Samaragni march.

Congress state president K Sudhakaran affirmed that there are no issues between the IUML and the Congress regarding seat-sharing. Apart from the Malappuram and Ponnani seats, the IUML is eyeing a third seat, ideally in north Kerala. While striving for the Kasaragod and Kannur seats, the party is even prepared to contest from Wayanad if Rahul Gandhi does not wish to run from the constituency again. According to party sources, the IUML might also consider a leader from the Muslim Youth League (MYL) to contest from the third seat.

Meanwhile, IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty said in Delhi that the party is firm on its stand for a third LS seat. “We are not arguing for the third seat. Rather it is a requirement of the party. A meeting was scheduled on Thursday in Thiruvananthapuram. However, the state assembly concluded late on the day, and we had to fly to Delhi to complete the registration process of the party headquarters. We presented the seat requirement before the UDF seriously. We are firm on the stand for the third seat,” Kunhalikutty said, adding that the IUML has the strength to contest from any constituency in Kerala.