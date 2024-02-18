FEUOK: Won’t screen Malayalam movies released after February 22

KOCHI : The Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) on Saturday decided not to screen Malayalam movies to be released after February 22. However, the protest will not affect movies like Bramayugam and Premalu that are running successfully in theatres.

K Viayakumar, president of FEUOK, said the move comes after producers demanded that movies be screened only in a given format. “The content master unit has asked us to limit screenings to a given format. This may increase costs and affect the functioning of several theatres,” he said.

The expedited OTT release of several movies has also exhibitors peeved. “There is an agreement between producers and theatre owners that movies will be given to OTT platforms only after 42 days of their theatre release. However, producers end up giving OTT platforms rights to movies after just 27 or 28 days, after which release is scheduled and announced. This affects viewership in theatres,” he said, adding the exhibitors association has lodged a complaint with the CM and the cultural affairs minister to intervene on the issues.

Soubin Shahir-Sreenath Bhasi-starrer Manjummel Boys and Thankamani, featuring Dileep and Shine Tom Chacko, are the Malayalam movies set for release on February 22.