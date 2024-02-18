INTERVIEW |Congress should make corrections… If there is a hole, whole ship will sink: M K Muneer

But there are many League followers who believe the party should have taken an aggressive stand…

Some are trying to take advantage of the situation to corner the League. We understand the emotions of the party supporters. But all of us have to understand that the League has a more important vision. Our aim is to ensure that the Muslim community has proper representation in administration, jobs and nation-building. The League can approach a sensitive issue only with a certain amount of responsibility.

Is that a limitation?

No. Only the Muslim League can do that.

Meanwhile, the CPM has been able to project an image that it is the only party that truly represents the emotions of the minority…

What are they doing? The Babri Masjid was first attacked during the V P Singh government, which was supported by the Left. What did the Left do then? Whenever there is a problem for the minorities, the Left often comes out with emotional rhetoric. In the past, EMS [Nampoothiripad] had even supported Saddam Hussein. In the recent Ayodhya case, the CPM announced that it would not attend the ‘prana pratishta’ event. Then, before the Congress could take a stand, it asked what the Congress’ decision was. An organisation like the Congress can take such decisions only after a lot of consultations. The Marxist party makes emotional statements only for votes.

But the CPM was able to gain the confidence of minorities in issues such as the CAA, Palestine conflict, and even in the Ram temple standoff. It is not as simple as you see...

Now, take the subject of CAA. When we protested against it, cases were filed only against our party workers. The chief minister [Pinarayi Vijayan] should have declared that all parties in Kerala would fight together against the central government. At their rally on the Palestine issue, they were not talking about the deaths in Gaza. Rather, their topic was about the Congress stand on the issue. The CPM uses such emotional issues for political purposes.

So, are you alleging that Pinarayi Vijayan has some kind of understanding with the RSS?

It’s a common doubt. Pinarayi should answer that.

When the Congress takes time to take decisions on matters affecting the minorities, the CPM takes clear-cut decisions quickly…. That could be a reason why there is a tendency among Muslims, especially youngsters, to choose CPM over the Congress…

Let me ask a question: Which party directly competes with the BJP at the national level? The Marxist party cannot replace the Congress in any way. They have become irrelevant in Bengal and Tripura. All their leaders have gone to the BJP. Even their party offices are used by the BJP now. The Congress has taken strong stands many times. For example, only we had the guts to ask for a caste census before the election.