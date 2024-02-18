Kerala HC to consider plea against Anvar’s park on March 1

MALAPPURAM : The High Court will consider the petition against the functioning of PEEVEE AAR NATURE ‘O’ PARK, owned by Nilambur MLA P V Anvar in Kakkadampoyil, on March 1.

Meanwhile, the Koodaranji panchayat submitted an affidavit before the Court on Friday, stating that the local body had granted permission solely for the operation of a 3.18-acre garden within the 11-acre park in Kakkadampoyil. This submission came in response to the High Court’s observation regarding the lack of clarity in the license issued by the panchayat for the park’s operation. Additionally, the local body clarified that no authorisation was given for operating rides and utilising the buildings and restaurants within the park. Anvar also submitted an affidavit affirming that no electrified rides were in operation and only the garden area was accessible to the public.

“The panchayat emphasised that no permissions had been granted for operating machinery, whether powered by electricity or not, and stringent conditions had been imposed to prohibit the operation of rides or use of the pools within the park. The affidavit further noted that building taxes had been collected prior to the issuance of the license,” said a source associated with the case.

The panchayat provided a license to operate the garden after T V Rajan, the former general secretary of the Kerala River Protection Council, filed a petition before the High Court citing that the owner of the park had been charging Rs 400 from adults and Rs 250 from children to use electric rides in the park since August last year. The petitioner will file counter-affidavits before the High Court before March 1.