Wayanad human-wildlife conflict: Anger boils over as protests spill onto streets in Pulpally

PULPALLY : Hundreds of people cutting across political affiliations took to the streets in Pulpally on Saturday to protest the death of V P Paul, a forest department watcher, in a wild elephant attack on Friday. They demanded a permanent solution to the continuing human-wildlife conflicts in the district.

Pulpally town witnessed angry scenes when an irate mob threw stones at the police. Tension further escalated when the crowd waylaid a jeep of the forest department and damaged it. They brought the carcass of a cow killed by a tiger at Moodankolli and placed it on the bonnet of the jeep.

The protesters also placed a wreath on the jeep, and resisted attempts by the police to move the vehicle from the spot. MLAs I C Balakrishnan and T Siddique, who were present at the protest site, too faced the wrath of protesters, with water bottles and chairs being thrown at them.

The protests that started from the Pulpally bus stand in the morning peaked when Paul’s body was brought to the town at 10am after inquest and postmortem procedures at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Police resorted to lathi charge to control the mob that included women and children. Some policemen were injured in the scuffle.

Around 400 police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order during the protests. It is learnt that the police will register cases against those who attacked the officials and damaged the vehicles.

The protesters raised demands that Rs 50 lakh be given to Paul’s family as compensation, permanent jobs for his wife and that the government undertake the further education of his daughter and write off his debts.

Meanwhile, Pulpally deputy range forest officer P R Shaji suffered a cardiac arrest and was shifted to the Wayanad Government Medical College in Mananthavady.