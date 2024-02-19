88,000 cases pending, Kerala government explores FSL-CEL merger

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : In the backdrop of the mounting pendency rates, the Home Department has initiated a discussion to explore the possibility of merging of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Chemical Examiners Laboratory (CEL) in the state.

The FSL comes under the police department, while CEL functions under the Home Department. The FSL and CEL in most states have been merged following a recommendation from the National Human Rights Commission.

The FSL and CEL have been bogged down by a high pendency rate as about 88,000 cases are pending in the two institutions. Sources said FSL has about 28,000 cases pending, while CEL has about 60,000. Highly-placed sources said though the government has initiated discussions on the merger, things are yet to take off due to the complexities involved.

“Merging the two institutions is not easy. There are administrative, legal and service implications that need to be resolved. It’s time-consuming. Right now, the government is checking the pros and cons and a final call will be taken much later,” said a source. Those batting for the merger said the two entities can evolve into stronger institutions in terms of manpower and technology and swiftly dispose of cases.

However, things are easier said than done, said critics. Their argument is that FSL has about 11 divisions and examiners are domain specialists. In CEL, examinations are done by those having a graduation or PG in Chemistry.