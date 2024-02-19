Congress buoyed by success of Samaragni yatra

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state leadership of the Congress assesses that ‘Samaragni’, the yatra led by state party chief K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, which reached Thrissur on Sunday has been a success. The yatra has evoked public interest as is evident from the turnout. The presence of masses at each point is a “surprise”, KPCC general secretary K Jayanth said.

Both Sudhakaran and Satheesan have targeted Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan all through the yatra that reached nearly half of its course. The town hall meeting with ordinary people who have been drastically affected by the misrule of the LDF government has been the highlight of the party’s public outreach programme, Jayanth told TNIE. “The LDF government is run by Pinarayi and company as none of the ministers have the guts to challenge him,” he alleged.

Claiming that a large number of people turned out to listen to Congress leaders at Mattannur, the CPM’s bastion in Kannur, Jayanth said it showed that the Left supporters also endorsed Samaragni.

Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan, MP, told TNIE that the support of the general public for the yatra has been overwhelming. “Even though Samaragni’s schedule has been a bit fast paced, the general public has accepted it wholeheartedly. Day by day, its acceptance among the public is going up. It’s overwhelming. With Parliament election at the doorstep, the people are in a hurry to cast their mandate against the ruling LDF government,” Muraleedharan said.