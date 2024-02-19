Congress’ Samaragni Yatra to enter Ernakulam

KOCHI: The Samaragni Janakeeya Yatra, a state-wide march jointly led by Congress state president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan to protest the policies of the Union and the state governments, will enter Ernakulam district on Monday.

District Congress president Muhammed Shiyas told reporters in Kochi on Sunday that preparations for the two-day event have been completed.

Senior party leader Ramesh Chennithala will welcome the march in Aluva on Monday evening. Karnataka Energy Minister K J George will address the gathering.

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the deputy chief minister of Telangana, will inaugurate the session at Marine Drive. “As part of the Yatra, Sudhakaran and Satheeshan will meet people from various fields, including Asha workers, Kudumbashree members, fishermen, Union-state government employees and farmers on Tuesday,” said Muhammed Shiyas.

Schedule

Monday (Feb 19)

Aluva Municipal Bus

Stand: 4pm

Marine Drive, Kochi: 6pm

Tuesday (Feb 20)

Muvattupuzha municipal stadium: 4pm