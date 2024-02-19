Cooperative society scam: ED writes to depositors, seeks proof of fraud

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the Kandala Service Cooperative Bank scam, is gearing up to launch an investigation into a fraud by another cooperative society in the state.

The agency has, in a letter, asked the depositors, who alleged they were duped by the office-bearers of the Thiruvananthapuram District Unemployed Social Welfare Cooperative Society, to appear at the ED office in Kochi with documents substantiating their allegations. The case holds political significance as former Health Minister VS Sivakumar is named the third accused.

The petitioners claim a collective loss to the tune of Rs 13 crore. According to them, Sivakumar had prompted them to deposit their money. The first and the second accused in the case are Society president Rajendran M and secretary R Neelakandan, respectively.

Sources said eight petitioners have been notified to appear before the ED.

“The ED has asked eight persons to submit documents substantiating their allegations. All of them have been asked to appear at the office on different dates starting from February 20,” said one of the depositors, who has also been summoned by the agency.

The depositors, meanwhile, organised a meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday to chart out the next course of action. One of the attendees said they were satisfied with the ongoing Crime Branch probe. They added that they had raised a demand for an ED probe considering the political influence of the accused.

The ED had earlier arrested CPI leader N Bhasurangan and his son over irregularities of several crores in the Kandala Cooperative Bank case.