Couple in Kerala's Kollam ends life after daughter elopes with boyfriend

KOLLAM : A 55-year-old Kollam native who attempted suicide with his wife by overdosing on medicines on Friday died at the hospital on Sunday. The deceased is Unnikrishna Pillai of Pavumba.

His wife Bindu, 47, died soon after the incident on Friday.The police said the couple’s only daughter eloped with her boyfriend a few days ago, and this may have prompted the duo to take the extreme step.

The police, who also recovered a suicide note from the house, have launched a probe. As per a relative, residents of the locality grew suspicious when they did not see the duo outside the house on Friday.