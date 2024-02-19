Couple in Kerala's Kollam ends life after daughter elopes with boyfriend

KOLLAM : A 55-year-old Kollam native who attempted suicide with his wife by overdosing on medicines on Friday died at the hospital on Sunday. The deceased is Unnikrishna Pillai of Pavumba.
His wife Bindu, 47, died soon after the incident on Friday.The police said the couple’s only daughter eloped with her boyfriend a few days ago, and this may have prompted the duo to take the extreme step.
The police, who also recovered a suicide note from the house, have launched a probe. As per a relative, residents of the locality grew suspicious when they did not see the duo outside the house on Friday.
They entered the place and saw the duo exhausted and battling for life. The couple was rushed to the Karunagappally taluk hospital, where Bindu was declared dead. Unnikrishnapilla was shifted to Valiyath Hospital in Karunagappally and later taken to NS Hospital in Kollam, where he breathed his last around 2pm.
The bodies were handed over to relatives.
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.