Homoeopathy conference calls for integrated health solutions

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The fifth edition of the Homeopathy Vijnana Sammelan, spearheaded by the Global Homeopathy Foundation (GHF), has called for an integrated approach to solving health problems by utilising the capacities of homoeopathy.

The 2023-24 event, held at the CSIR - National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) campus in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, showcased cutting-edge research in homoeopathic treatments for ailments affecting humans, animals and plants.

Researchers who spoke at the one-day event also highlighted homoeopathy’s shortcomings, which they stressed could be addressed by improving basic and inter-disciplinary studies.

Dr Jayesh V Sanghvi, chairman of GHF, in his presidential address, spoke about the foundation’s initiatives in creating awareness about homoeopathy. Speaking about the international and interdisciplinary collaborations undertaken by GHF, he said anti-microbial resistance (AMR) offers homoeopathy great scope and hope. “Time has come to work hand in hand. Post pandemic our eyes have opened. No one system is 100% complete by itself. Rather than looking at each system with suspicion we need to work hand in hand for humanity,” said Dr Sanghvi.

“Homoeopathy is the greenest medical science in the world with the least side effects and with excellent solutions for humans, animals and agriculture. It has the perfect low carbon solution and it is going to help in achieving net-zero emission by 2070 as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added.Chief guest Dr P K Sudhir, vice chancellor of Vinayaka Mission’s Research Foundation, highlighted the significance of integrating homoeopathy with advancements in science and technology.

Labour Commissioner Dr K Vasuki shared personal anecdotes underlining the benefits of homoeopathy. “Health is multidimensional. So the approach has to be an integrated one involving traditional and modern systems. We need to have an open mind towards holistic health,” she said.

Dr C Anandharamakrishnan, director of CSIR-NIIST, discussed homoeopathy’s significant market potential, emphasising the necessity of scientific support for Ayush systems and offering NIIST’s resources for research and testing.

Praveen Ramdas, national secretary of Vijnana Bharati (ViBha) asserted that homoeopathy is a time-tested system like other Ayush systems. Vivekananda Pai, secretary of ViBha spoke about the differences in eastern and western philosophies that prevent Ayush from getting its due recognition.Researchers including Dr Radhakrishnan K V and Dr O S Nirmal Ghosh stressed the importance of scientific and interdisciplinary approaches to unlock homoeopathy’s full potential. In a panel discussion on public health, Dr Radha Das, former advisor- homoeopathy to GoI, advocated for increased inclusion of homoeopathy in government health programmes. Abga Ravindranath, organizing secretary, south India, ViBha, presided over the valedictory function.

Event organisers honoured the principals of homoeopathic medical colleges in Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. A special session to posthumously honour legendary practitioners of Kerala was also organised. The delegates were also treated to a musical performance by Dr Narayanan K, a Tamil playback singer part of A R Rahman’s team.