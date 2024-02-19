Kerala's arterial waterways set for 325-crore push

THIRUVANANTAHPURAM: Giving major thrust to the development of the 633-km West Coast Canal, the main arterial waterway that traverses through 11 districts in Kerala , the state government will launch projects worth Rs 325 crore on February 20. Sources said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch various projects for the development of the West Coast Canal that connects Kovalam with Bekal.

The project, being implemented jointly by Coastal shipping refers to the transportation of goods and passengers by sea along a country's coastline.and Inland Navigation Department and Kerala Waterways Infrastructure Ltd (KWIL), a special purpose vehicle (SPV) of Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), and the state government, is expected to be completed by March 2025.

KWIL sources said the first-ever steel lifting bridge constructed across Parvathy Puthanar in Karikkakom will be inaugurated on February 20. Besides this, the CM will inaugurate four boat jetties constructed along the Kadinamkulam-Varkala reach. Dredging work spending Rs 120 crore will be launched at canals at Varkala, Kadinamkulam and Vadakara.

To tap the waterway’s tourism potential, a Rs 23-crore beautification project will be carried out at Arivalam-Thottilpalam area. “In addition to beautification work, we are planning to set up a light and sound show at Chilakkoor tunnel, which is 320-metre long. It’s an innovative project to tap tourism potential. The trial run has been completed and we have procured a high-quality projector that will be installed in a 20-seater electric boat manufactured by CIAL. There is huge tourism potential in Varkala region and the tourism department can launch boating services for visitors. The light and sound show can be used for infotainment and entertainment purposes,” said a KWIL official.