New ferries to open up S Chittoor corridor to Water Metro services

KOCHI: After a series of delays, Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) is set to deliver two ferries to Kochi Water Metro by the end of this month. This delivery will pave the way for commencing services to the South Chittoor corridor from High Court Junction terminal soon.

Key terminals in South Chittoor, Eloor, Cheranalloor, and North Mulavukad are now ready for operation, awaiting the commencement of services from the HC terminal. A Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) official highlighted the progress. “With the imminent delivery of the boats, services to South Chittoor, Eloor, Cheranalloor, and North Mulavukad will be initiated.”

“New routes can be operated only if CSL delivers boats to KWML. The routes will be finalised once CSL delivers the boats,” the official added.

The completion of terminal infrastructure, including pontoons and beautification, sets the stage for an enhanced Water Metro experience. Meanwhile, final touches are being applied to the Fort Kochi terminal, with ongoing work encompassing electrical installations, compound wall construction, and other finishing details. Fort Kochi is poised for a statutory inspection, with marine walkways and pontoons already in place following a successful boat anchoring test on Saturday.

In parallel efforts, the Mattancherry terminal’s piling work is progressing, with completion set for September 2024, while civil works at Kumbalangi and Willingdon Island are advancing steadily.