Row over corporation panel chair: CPM, CPI working on solution

KOCHI: With differences between the CPM and the CPI over chairmanship of the development standing committee of the Kochi corporation leaving the LDF red-faced, leaders of the two parties are exploring the possibility of an amicable solution.

According to a party source, discussions are under way within the CPM on handing over the post to its counterpart within six months. The move appears to have been spurred on by the approaching Lok Sabha election. On its part, the CPI plans to nominate C A Shakkeer as chairperson of the committee, replacing P R Renish of the CPM.

The dispute first emerged when the CPI placed a demand for the post, citing a previous agreement within the front. However, with CPM rejecting the demand, relations took a turn for the worse during the civic body’s budget session. Consequently, in an unprecedented development, the corporation secretary tabled the budget after issuing a notice under section 290 of the Kerala Municipality Act.

“If the situation persists, it will worsen CPM-CPI ties in the district. The leadership is striving to find an amicable solution to the crisis. Most probably, a meeting will be convened once CPM district secretary C N Mohanan returns from the United Kingdom. Most likely, the committee chair will be handed over to the CPI, as they have raised the issue,” said a source, requesting anonymity.

The CPM state leadership is also believed to be unhappy with the district unit’s stubborn stance, which has worsened relationships between the two parties in the district. “The UDF-led Opposition in the corporation is trying to leverage the standoff. With the Lok Sabha election fast approaching, the CPM leadership does not want to make it a talking point. The state leadership will most likely intervene if the district leadership fails to resolve the matter,” said another source. In the 74-member council, the CPM has the support of 33 councillors, whereas the CPI has four representatives.

Meanwhile, former opposition leader K J Antony, of the CPM, said that if an issue arises the parties involved should discuss and resolve it without worsening the situation. “The recent budget session of the corporation was a big blow. This would not have happened if the leadership had found an amicable solution. It is better to hold a discussion and reach a decision,” Antony told TNIE. District secretaries of the CPI and the CPM were unavailable to comment.