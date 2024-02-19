Two-year-old child sleeping with family on street goes missing in Thiruvananthapuram; Kidnapping suspected

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A two-year-old girl sleeping with her parents on the street went missing from near All Saints College in the early hours of Monday.

The child belonging to a vagabond couple from Bihar was asleep with three of her siblings when she went missing. The incident has triggered doubts of kidnap as a two-wheeler was found suspiciously lurking in the locality at the time the child was spotted missing.

The Pettah police have registered a case and started probe. The city police have intensified checking to trace the missing child.

The family said the child went missing by 1 am. According to the family members, a two-wheeler driven by a stranger had approached the place at that time.

