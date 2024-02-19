UDF against giant water treatment plant in Aluva

KOCHI: With the construction of the 45 million litre per day (mld) water treatment plant set to resume on the banks of Periyar on Monday, the Opposition has announced a protest to stop the work, alleging that the project may worsen the issue of water scarcity in the city as summer is nearing.

The Congress leaders said the pipe-laying work in Aluva, set to start on Monday, will be obstructed. “Ernakulam is facing water scarcity. The Congress is not against the projects required for the development of industries. But the government and the officials should first solve the problems the public is facing.

The construction of the 190 mld water treatment plant should be completed and the Jal Jeevan Mission project implemented,” said Congress’ Ernakulam district president Muhammed Shiyas.

Taking water to KINFRA for industrial purposes may even affect the supply of drinking water. “The river will not even have enough water for the 190 mld project if the 45 mld project is implemented now. The availability of water for the Jal Jeevan Mission should also be ensured. When there is a severe shortage of drinking water, , Minister P Rajeeve and the government are helping the industrial mafia,” he added.