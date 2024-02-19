Will introduce scheme to bring back students leaving Kerala: CM Pinarayi

KOZHIKODE : Kerala will be transformed into a higher education hub of international standards, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in the first event of his statewide interactive programme — Mukhamukham — in Kozhikode on Sunday.

“Very talented young people from the state are going abroad for higher studies. A special scheme will be introduced in the education sector to bring back those who have left Kerala,” the chief minister said while addressing students assembled at the Malabar Christian College. Pinarayi said the aim is not a superficial reform but a complete overhaul in the field of higher education.

“With the introduction of a four-year degree course next year, the face of arts and science colleges in the state will change. Students will get credit for their achievements in sports too. A fully student-centric change will be implemented,” he said.

While Kerala is a model for the country in terms of accessibility and equality in the field of higher education, the government is not satisfied with these achievements alone, he said. “Kerala should be recognised as a higher education hub outside the state and outside the country. Kerala’s Girls Enrolment Ratio in the educational field is 50% with a gain of 10% in the Gross Enrolment Ratio of Students. But we couldn’t match this success in the excellence and quality of our education system. Efforts are being made to improve the system,” the chief minister said. He urged the students to understand the politics of knowledge after acquiring knowledge. He also pointed out that only students with basic scientific knowledge and humanitarian sense can create ‘Nava Kerala’.

Pinarayi also reminded that Kerala should think seriously about the research sector.

“The state government has been spending a lot of money in the research sector for the past three years. Kerala spends the most money on scholarships in the higher education sector. It is not seen as an expense but as an investment for the future,” he said.

Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister R Bindu said the government is making interventions in the field of higher education to improve infrastructure development and academic quality.