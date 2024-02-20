32-year-old woman set ablaze by husband in Cherthala, dies

ALAPPUZHA : A 32-year-old woman died after she was set ablaze by her husband in Cherthala on Monday.

The Cherthala police said Arathi, the wife of Shyam G Chandran of Valiyaveetil house in Pattanakkad, died at Alappuzha Medical College Hospital (MCH). Family issues have been cited as the reason behind the crime.

The officers said the incident took place around 9.30am on Monday while Arathi was going to the financial firm in Cherthala, where she worked, on her two-wheeler. “Shyam waylaid her vehicle in a pocket road leading to her office near Cherthala taluk hospital. He poured petrol on her and set her ablaze. Arathi ran nearly 100m while on fire before people in the area doused the flames with water. They alerted the police and rushed her to the taluk hospital. Since the burns were serious, Arathi was shifted to the MCH, where she breathed her last in the evening,” said Cherthala DySP S Shaji.

Shyam too suffered burns in the fire and was admitted to the MCH.

The officers said Arathi and Shyam got married nine years ago and have two daughters. They had been living separately, they said. “Last year, Arathi had lodged a complaint in Pattanakkad police alleging domestic violence by Shyam following which a court had ordered her protection,” said an officer.

Shyam was recently arrested on a complaint filed by Arathi alleging threats and released on bail. The police have registered a case and launched a probe. The body has been shifted to the mortuary for autopsy.