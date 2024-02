KOCHI : Nearly a year after the massive fire that broke out at the Brahmapuram waste dumping yard choked the city and neighbouring areas for 12 days, the Kochi Corporation has been accused of sitting over several key recommendations of the fire and rescue department to prevent similar accidents.

A report of the internal vigilance and intelligence wing of the department, submitted to the Ernakulam district collector, warns that the corporation’s lackadaisical approach may lead to another disaster. The water-spraying system at the waste dump is not yet functional and the roads surrounding the area, the only channels for fire engines to enter the yard in case of an emergency, are unfit for traffic, said the report, a copy of which is with the TNIE.

The hydrants and monitors at various locations of the plant are not functioning properly, the report, prepared after an on-site inspection, said, adding the electric pump installed near the power plant is in disuse. Though water tank has been constructed on the riverside, it doesn’t appear to be in use, it said.

The electric pump placed near the Kadambrayar, which flows near the Brahmapuram plant, is not working. “KSEB has been supplying the electricity to run the pump. However, even the lights at the plant are not functioning properly despite the availability of adequate electricity,” said the report. It also expressed apprehension over the operability of the CCTV installed at the plant.

What report says