Centre denying state’s rightful share of grants, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

KOLLAM : Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan came down heavily on the Centre, accusing it of depriving the state of its rightful share despite its remarkable performance across all sectors. He was speaking after inaugurating the valedictory ceremony of the State Local Self-Government (LSG) celebration in Kottarakkara on Monday.

“The Union government has consistently failed to allocate the rightful share of grants to our state, despite our commendable achievements across various sectors. It is crucial to remind them that these grants are essential for the state’s development and progress. By withholding funds, the Union government not only undermines the principles of fiscal federalism but also jeopardizes the financial stability of the state government,” said the chief minister.