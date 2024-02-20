Class 7 student’s suicide in Kerala's Alappuzha sparks row, family accuses teachers of harassment

ALAPPUZHA: Protests broke out after a Class 7 student of Holy Family Visitation Public School in Kattoor, Alappuzha, died by suicide following alleged physical and mental abuse by teachers.

The family members of Prajith, 13, and residents took out a protest march to the school carrying the boy’s ashes and blocked the road. The SFI too took to the streets in protest against the death, following which the police used force to disperse the protesters.

The family of Prajith alleged the teen took the extreme step immediately after returning from school, as he was allegedly beaten up and mentally harassed by teachers.

In a complaint he lodged before Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, District Collector John V Samuel and the police, AP Manoj, the boy’s father, said Prajith and his classmate, who was feeling unwell, had left the classroom in the last period on Thursday to drink water.

“A teacher reached the classroom and found the students missing. The teacher, through the public address system, announced that the duo was missing. Though the students returned immediately, the teacher caned Prajith and insulted him. Later, another teacher scolded him,” Manoj said in the complaint. “Prajith had accompanied the student after the latter complained of unease. That was why he was not in the classroom,” said the complaint.

The Mannancherry police have registered a case of unnatural death in the incident and launched a probe. “The statements of teachers, students and others have been recorded. We will soon record the statements of the boy’s parents,” said an officer.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.