CM takes part in 75th birthday celebration of Theodosius Mar Thoma Metropolitan

PATHANAMTHITTA: The 75th birthday of Theodosius Mar Thoma Metropolitan, the supreme head of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church, was celebrated here on Monday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan attended the celebrations. Pinarayi also inaugurated two projects launched by the Niranom-Maramon diocese of the church on the occasion. Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai inaugurated a public function held in this connection. During the function, the chief minister opened a centre for rehabilitating mentally challenged senior citizens. Besides, dialysis treatment equipment for kidney patients at Kumbanad Mar Chrysostom Fellowship Hospital was also launched on the occasion.

The chief minister also praised Theodosius Mar Thoma for making significant contributions at both conceptual and practical levels through prioritising debates. Dr Euyakim Mar Coorilos Suffragan Metropolitan presided over the ceremony.